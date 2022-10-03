lunes, 3 de octubre de 2022

Declaración sobre Derechos Humanos Digitales de BSR para Meta sobre Palestina e Israel


7amleh, 27 de septiembre de 2022

7amleh, junto con 73 socios locales, regionales e internacionales, ha emitido una declaración conjunta en relación con el informe de diligencia debida de BSR sobre los contenidos en árabe y hebreo en la plataforma de Meta (Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp, entre otras redes sociales). Las organizaciones de derechos humanos y la sociedad civil llevan años pidiendo una revisión independiente de las políticas de moderación de contenidos de Meta en lo que respecta a Palestina, por lo que aplaudimos la publicación de este informe.

Nosotros, las organizaciones de derechos humanos y de la sociedad civil abajo firmantes, elogiamos la publicación del Informe de Diligencia Debida de Derechos Humanos de Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) sobre los contenidos en árabe y hebreo en las plataformas de Meta en el contexto de Israel/Palestina en mayo de 2021. Durante años, las organizaciones digitales y de derechos humanos han pedido una revisión independiente de las políticas de moderación de contenidos de Meta. Estos llamamientos surgieron a raíz de las acciones constantes y deliberadas de Meta para censurar las voces y la narrativa de los palestinos y de quienes se solidarizan con ellos. De este modo, se niega a los palestinos su derecho a la libertad de expresión, afectando a su libertad de reunión y a su libertad de participación política y no discriminación, y distorsionando aún más la comprensión de la comunidad internacional sobre lo que está ocurriendo en Palestina.

Apreciamos y valoramos los esfuerzos y la profesionalidad de BSR a través de su evaluación y revisión independiente. Reconocemos especialmente su compromiso con las partes interesadas locales, regionales e internacionales y los titulares de derechos a lo largo del proceso. El lanzamiento de este informe de diligencia debida es un paso en la dirección correcta. Y lo que es más importante, esperamos el compromiso inequívoco de Meta de aplicar las recomendaciones de este informe. En términos más generales, instamos a Meta a tomar medidas decisivas para proteger las voces de los palestinos entre otros pueblos y grupos oprimidos de todo el mundo.

Los hallazgos de BSR proporcionan una prueba más de la aplicación excesiva de los contenidos en árabe en comparación con los contenidos en hebreo, y de la aplicación insuficiente de las políticas de moderación de contenidos en hebreo. Esto último se debe, según BSR, "en gran medida a la falta de un clasificador de hebreo", algunos de estos problemas han sido documentados durante años por 7amleh, el Centro Árabe para el Avance de los Medios Sociales. Además, el informe cita implicaciones negativas para los derechos humanos de los palestinos en cuanto a la libertad de expresión, la libertad de reunión, la libertad de participación política y la no discriminación. BSR también ha encontrado pruebas de que las políticas y prácticas de Meta conducen a resultados sesgados, que afectan negativamente a los usuarios palestinos y de habla árabe.

A pesar de que apoyamos gran parte del trabajo de BSR, debemos hacer algunas advertencias importantes que ayudarían a Meta a abordar estos problemas de forma más sistemática. En primer lugar, BSR distingue entre sesgo intencional y no intencional, y afirma que sólo encontró pruebas de sesgo no intencional en las políticas y prácticas de Meta. Sin embargo, llevamos años llamando la atención de Meta sobre el impacto desproporcionadamente negativo de su moderación de contenidos en los palestinos. Por lo tanto, incluso si el sesgo comenzó siendo involuntario, después de conocer los problemas durante años y no tomar las medidas adecuadas, lo involuntario se convirtió en intencional.

Además, aunque BSR identificó con precisión muchas de las causas fundamentales de la aplicación excesiva de la moderación de contenidos en los contenidos palestinos y árabes, ha subestimado el papel del gobierno israelí. La unidad cibernética israelí envía anualmente a Meta decenas de miles de solicitudes de retirada voluntaria de contenidos, y la empresa ha cumplido históricamente en torno al 90% de las ocasiones. Este es sólo un ejemplo de los muchos que ponen de manifiesto la especial relación de Israel con Meta, a pesar de la amplia documentación y las pruebas aportadas por grupos de derechos humanos internacionales, palestinos e israelíes, sobre la violación sistemática y multidimensional de los derechos humanos de los palestinos por parte de Israel. Israel aprovecha esta relación para presionar a Meta para que retire contenidos palestinos, como hizo públicamente el ministro de Defensa, Benny Gantz, durante las revueltas de mayo de 2021.

En un esfuerzo por garantizar que Meta cumpla con sus obligaciones en materia de derechos humanos, BSR recomienda una serie de medidas que también se alinean con las reiteradas demandas de la sociedad civil a Meta a lo largo de los años. BSR declaró que Meta debe reevaluar ciertas políticas de moderación de contenidos, tomar medidas sustanciales para aumentar la transparencia en torno a sus prácticas y políticas de moderación de contenidos, invertir en recursos de moderación de contenidos más precisos en hebreo y árabe, y establecer una mayor aclaración en torno a sus obligaciones legales con respecto a las Organizaciones Terroristas Extranjeras y los Terroristas Globales Designados por el Estado. Estas recomendaciones son un paso en la dirección correcta, y deben ser tomadas en serio por Meta. Pedimos a Meta que proporcione total transparencia sobre las solicitudes de eliminación voluntaria de contenidos del gobierno israelí, incluida su Unidad Cibernética, así como dónde y cómo se utiliza la toma de decisiones automatizada para la moderación de contenidos, y sobre las políticas de contenidos relacionadas con la clasificación y moderación del "terrorismo" y el "extremismo".

 Además de las recomendaciones del informe, el índice de racismo y discurso de odio de 7amleh entre el 6 y el 21 de mayo de 2021 mostró un aumento de 15 veces en el discurso violento en comparación con el mismo período de tiempo del año anterior. Por lo tanto, Meta debe mejorar su moderación de contenidos en hebreo creando un léxico de discursos de odio en hebreo.

Por último, estas recomendaciones sólo se aplicarán con éxito si Meta se compromete realmente a un proceso de co-diseño con la sociedad civil, así como si proporciona un calendario detallado de cómo se comprometerá exactamente y aplicará estas recomendaciones con total transparencia y en línea con los Principios Rectores de las Naciones Unidas sobre Empresas y Derechos Humanos. Meta ha declarado que está comprometida con el codiseño, por lo tanto, estamos dispuestos a trabajar con ellos e instamos a Meta a iniciar el proceso lo antes posible.

Firmantes:

 

7amleh- The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media

Access Now

Mnemonic

Just Vision

Makan

SMEX

Fight for the Future

Kandoo

American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

Platform of French NGOs for Palestine

IFEX

Ranking Digital Rights

Visualizing Palestine

The Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy - MIFTAH

Kayan Feminist organization

Women Against Violence

Council for Arab-British Understanding

Nederlands Palestina Komitee (NPK)

National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP)

Vigilance for Democracy and the Civic State, Tunisia

Institute for Middle East Understanding

The Palestinian NGOs Network (PNGO)

The Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center-

Women Media and Development

Al-Haq

Palestinian vision

The Arab Culture Association

Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC)

NOVACT

Palestinian Youth Association for Leadership & Rights Activation- PYALARA

Community Media Centre

U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN)

Electronic Frontier Foundation

Defence for Children International

Masaar - Technology & Law Community

Palestinian Center for policy research and strategic studies-MASARATtegic

Association Belgo-Palestinienne WB

Agriculture development association

Association France Palestine Solidarité (AFPS)

Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP)

SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC POLICIES MONITOR (AL-MARSAD)

H&R Legal Office

The East Jerusalem YMCA

Media Matters for Democracy

The Palestinian Coalition for the Economic, social, and cultural rights - Adala

YWCA-Palestine

Nisaa Broadcasting Radio Company

Pcs

Arab American University

May First Movement Technology

Kairos Palestine

Burj Alluqluq Social Center Society

Jordan Open Source Association

Palestinian Counseling Center (PCC)

The Community Action Center / Al-Quds University

SumOfUs

Center for Constitutional Rights

Eyewitness Palestine

CODEPINK

Red en Defensa de los Derechos Digitales (R3D)

MediaJustice

Union juive française pour la paix

Adalah Justice Project

Action Center on Race & the Economy

Human Rights Watch

Palestinian Observatory for Fact-Checking and Media Literacy "Tahaqaq"

Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association

Association "Pour Jérusalem"

The Right to Education Campaign - Birzeit University

ECCP - European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine

Comité pour une Paix Juste au Proche-Orient, Luxembourg

Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Association for Progressive Communications - APC





