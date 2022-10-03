Declaración sobre Derechos Humanos Digitales de BSR para Meta sobre Palestina e Israel
7amleh- The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media
Access Now
Mnemonic
Just Vision
Makan
SMEX
Fight for the Future
Kandoo
American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
Platform of French NGOs for Palestine
IFEX
Ranking Digital Rights
Visualizing Palestine
The Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy - MIFTAH
Kayan Feminist organization
Women Against Violence
Council for Arab-British Understanding
Nederlands Palestina Komitee (NPK)
National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP)
Vigilance for Democracy and the Civic State, Tunisia
Institute for Middle East Understanding
The Palestinian NGOs Network (PNGO)
The Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center-
Women Media and Development
Al-Haq
Palestinian vision
The Arab Culture Association
Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC)
NOVACT
Palestinian Youth Association for Leadership & Rights Activation- PYALARA
Community Media Centre
U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN)
Electronic Frontier Foundation
Defence for Children International
Masaar - Technology & Law Community
Palestinian Center for policy research and strategic studies-MASARATtegic
Association Belgo-Palestinienne WB
Agriculture development association
Association France Palestine Solidarité (AFPS)
Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies
The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP)
SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC POLICIES MONITOR (AL-MARSAD)
H&R Legal Office
The East Jerusalem YMCA
Media Matters for Democracy
The Palestinian Coalition for the Economic, social, and cultural rights - Adala
YWCA-Palestine
Nisaa Broadcasting Radio Company
Pcs
Arab American University
May First Movement Technology
Kairos Palestine
Burj Alluqluq Social Center Society
Jordan Open Source Association
Palestinian Counseling Center (PCC)
The Community Action Center / Al-Quds University
SumOfUs
Center for Constitutional Rights
Eyewitness Palestine
CODEPINK
Red en Defensa de los Derechos Digitales (R3D)
MediaJustice
Union juive française pour la paix
Adalah Justice Project
Action Center on Race & the Economy
Human Rights Watch
Palestinian Observatory for Fact-Checking and Media Literacy "Tahaqaq"
Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association
Association "Pour Jérusalem"
The Right to Education Campaign - Birzeit University
ECCP - European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine
Comité pour une Paix Juste au Proche-Orient, Luxembourg
Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign
Association for Progressive Communications - APC
